Crews working to resolve massive water main break in Houston's First Ward, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department crews are working to repair a significant water main break that was reported in the city's First Ward.

The break happened near some townhomes on the corner of Sabine Street sometime before 11 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Houston Public Works, the break started as a minor leak back on Jan. 17 based on a service request.

ABC13 obtained multiple videos showing water rushing from an area where construction was occurring in the middle of the road.

Additionally, there was damage to an 8-inch water main line, where crews were sent to make repairs on Sunday, Houston Public Works said.

Officials have yet to say what the cause of the break was or if the break impacted any residents. Furthermore, repairs should be completed by Sunday evening, according to Houston Public Works.

This is a developing story. ABC13 is gathering more information. For the latest updates, tune into the later editions of Eyewitness News on Sunday