Burglars target bar in Timbergrove twice in 5 days, management says

A bar in Timbergrove, Cactus Cove, was targeted by burglars twice in the same week, and management fears it will continue until arrests are made.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A popular bar in the northwest Houston area has had a rough start to the new year. The management told ABC13 they've dealt with two break-ins in just five days.

The people behind it are still on the run, and they're asking the public for help finding them.

Managers at Cactus Cove, located just along West Eleventh St., are worried they could be targeted again if the people responsible aren't caught.

In the early hours of Friday morning, surveillance video shows three people dressed in black and wearing masks walking toward Cactus Cove.

Another angle shows one looking through this garage door.

They continue crawling around the patio before they take off.

One manager told ABC13 they tried busting down the door but didn't make their way in because they thought the alarm went off. You can see the damage left behind.

"They just crawled around on the floor a little bit. They took a bench right here, and they just tried their hardest to break into the door," General Manager Jennifer Wyeth said.

That wasn't the case earlier in the week. On Monday morning, two people, who the managers believe are part of that same group did make their way in by breaking a window in this garage door. Pictures from the same camera shows them doing that then rummaging through the liquor room and the office.

ABC13 was told they took off with about $300 and left them with hundreds of dollars worth of repairs.

"The restaurant business is a hard business all around, and whenever we have these extra expenses, we have to worry about it. It's just frustrating," Wyeth said.

After being targeted twice this week, there's a concern it could happen again.

"I venture to say, if it's happening here, they start doing what they typically do and start hitting up businesses up and down the street," Wyeth said.

Right now, they've put out a $500 reward for anyone who can help track them down. They're also taking extra safety measures, like adding more security cameras or lights.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.