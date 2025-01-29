Houston Astros' recent talks on star Alex Bregman have not included his agent amid free agency

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Tuesday, Astros general manager Dana Brown said recent discussions regarding MLB free agent Alex Bregman's future with the team have been "internal" and have not included Bregman's agent Scott Boras.

"We haven't reached back out to Boras," Brown said before he added that Boras had sent him a text, so he owed the agent a call.

Brown characterized those discussions as "How would it look for us financially? Does it make sense to do it?"

The Astros understand and appreciate that Bregman is a talented player and the GM added, "We'd love to have him."

Nearly three months after free agency opened, Bregman still doesn't have the kind of offer he was looking for. The Astros reported offer of a six-year deal worth $156 million wasn't enough to lure Bregman back. New reports indicate teams like the Red Sox have interest in Bregman but only for a four-year contract.

Brown also said, "we're not taking anything off the table" for Jose Altuve and the possibility for the nine-time All-Star second baseman to get work in the outfield this spring.

"We'll see what it looks like," Brown said.

He also said any plans for Altuve to play left field would likely depend on adding another player to the current roster.

