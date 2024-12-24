Houston airports expect 3.4 million people to travel through two airports this holiday season

Our Houston airports anticipate that 3.4 million people will use both Bush and Hobby airports from Dec. 19 through Jan. 6 during the busy season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Are you planning on traveling during this holiday?

"It's a little quiet," Brandy Dallas, who is traveling to Las Vegas with her family, said. "I wasn't expecting it to be this quiet. It's Christmas Eve!"

Just after 6 a.m., American Airlines was forced to stop all flights due to a technology problem.

The good news is that the ground stop lasted only about an hour, and most flights experienced only slight delays.

"I was a little worried when I saw the news. Looks good for now, though. Santa Claus is coming through for me," David Hamilton, who is traveling to Virginia, said.

Airport officials said Friday, Dec. 20, was the busiest airport day of the holiday season, with 207,000 passengers going through both airports.

Travelers should watch out for Thursday, the day after Christmas, and Sunday when families will be heading home to make it to work on Monday.

