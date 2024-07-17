Homicide detectives respond to man found fatally shot outside SE Houston gas station, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man outside a southeast Houston gas station Wednesday afternoon.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the business on Mykawa Road at about 10:20 a.m. and found the man fatally shot.

Homicide detectives said the suspect took off before officers could arrive at the scene. A suspect description was not immediately available.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is currently underway.

