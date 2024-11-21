Hindu leader asks for inclusivity in Texas' curriculum vote

Bible stories could soon be part of your child's schoolwork after the State Board of Education preliminarily approved a new elementary school curriculum that includes teachings of Christianity.

Texas education officials have until Wednesday evening to submit any changes they want to make to the curriculum they are voting on, and board members can still change their votes from now until Friday.

Over 100 Texans have testified for or against the curriculum changes this week.

Take, for example, an art lesson on Leonardo Da Vinci's "The Last Supper."

"The lesson goes into great detail with long quotes from the Gospel of Matthew, way beyond what students need in order to understand what's going on in the painting," explained David Brockman, a scholar with Rice University's Baker Institute Religion and Public Policy Program."So, the focus then shifts from Leonardo's painting, which is the lesson, to the Gospel of Matthew, and it becomes a kind of Bible study rather than an art appreciation study."

The proposed curriculum was approved by a close vote, with eight voting for it and seven against.

Supporters have testified to the importance of Christianity in lessons about our nation's founding, but legal challenges are expected if the curriculum is adopted.

And now, at least one Hindu leader calls for more inclusive lessons.

"I think all of us should have basic knowledge of other religions," explained Rajan Zed, the President of the Universal Society of Hinduism. "All we are saying is that if you want to incorporate Bible lessons, why not incorporate Bhagavat Gita lessons, which have great lessons and are very ancient."

"What I fear is that these developments, particularly promoting one religious tradition over others in the public schools, risks turning non-Christians and nonreligious people and also Christians who are not evangelical into outsiders in their own public schools. If that happens, that would be a very sad day for Texans and the United States," Brockman said.

If the proposed curriculum passes, school districts in Texas will not be forced to use the new curriculum, but they will get more state funding if they do so.

