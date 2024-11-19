Texas Education Board to vote on controversial new curriculum that includes Bible teachings

If the proposed curriculum passes, school districts in Texas will not be forced to use it, but there will be an incentive of $60 in state funding per student for adopting the new curriculum.

If the proposed curriculum passes, school districts in Texas will not be forced to use it, but there will be an incentive of $60 in state funding per student for adopting the new curriculum.

If the proposed curriculum passes, school districts in Texas will not be forced to use it, but there will be an incentive of $60 in state funding per student for adopting the new curriculum.

If the proposed curriculum passes, school districts in Texas will not be forced to use it, but there will be an incentive of $60 in state funding per student for adopting the new curriculum.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas education officials are listening to testimony on a proposed curriculum that would teach stories from the Bible to elementary school students.

They are expected to take a final vote on Monday on the controversial topic.

The proposed curriculum is for Texas's 2.3 million public school students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

It would include lessons from the Bible in reading and language arts textbooks.

In September, state education officials heard hours of testimony both for and against the new textbooks. Those books were then amended to take out some references that people had major issues with.

"The old rule was that any sort of entanglement between church and state where they sort of mix religion and government, that would be unconstitutional," Josh Blackman, a constitutional law professor at South Texas College of Law, said. "But in recent years, the court has signaled a different approach where there actually has to be a state of coercion, where unless you coerce a student to engage in religion, you're probably in the okay."

If the proposed curriculum passes, school districts in Texas will not be forced to use it, but there will be an incentive of $60 in state funding per student for adopting the new curriculum.

If it passes, the curriculum would be available for districts starting next August.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.