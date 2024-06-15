1 dead, 1 detained after officers called to stabbing in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers responding to a stabbing call in southwest Houston located one person dead, police said on Friday evening.

According to Houston's police and fire departments, first responders arrived in the 6700 block of Hillcroft Avenue near Bellaire Boulevard regarding a reported "cutting" outside of a Walgreens.

The Houston Police Department said a 47-year-old man died at the scene, and another person, who may be the suspect, was detained.

Police elaborated on details, saying that an altercation took place between two men leading to one stabbing the other to death.

HPD didn't know the reason for the fight.

The location falls at the boundary of the Sharpstown and Gulfton neighborhoods.

ABC13's Neighborhood Safety Tracker shows five homicides in the last 12 months in the area, including the Houston Baptist University area and Maplewood West, which is home to an estimated 27,000 people.

Seven homicides were recorded in 2020, six in 2021, six in 2022, and three in 2023.

This is still an ongoing investigation and no charges have been filed yet.

