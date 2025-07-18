'Hellcat Mike' filmed his own police chases to promote car business, prosecutors say

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who calls himself "Hellcat Mike" has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after allegedly leading a state trooper on a high-speed chase from Katy to Waller County last year.

Fort Bend County prosecutors say the man, whose real name is Michael Wilson, frequently filmed himself leading police on pursuits to promote his business selling Dodge Charger Hellcats.

During the Feb. 4, 2024, pursuit on I-10, Wilson was driving a client's Hellcat, which boasts more than 700 horsepower.

He manages to lose the trooper for a good four minutes while travelling at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before hitting a truck and forcing the truck into a concrete barrier.

Dash camera video shows Wilson pulling over several seconds after the crash, and the trooper can be seen handcuffing a woman Wilson identifies as his girlfriend.

"Sir, she ain't done nothing. She getting charged too? I was picking her up," Wilson can be heard saying off-camera.

Prosecutors say Wilson also had a French bulldog with him as well as an open container of alcohol and steroids. A fictitious out-of-state license plate reading 'MAFIA' was affixed to the Hellcat.

Multiple videos posted to Wilson's Instagram account appear to show him running from police.

He captions one, "I'm gone stretch the laws out." (sic)

Court records show Wilson is set to go on trial in Bexar County on Monday for two evading charges.

Prosecutors say he's also due to be sentenced for another evading charge in Guadalupe County.

Records show he's been accumulating evading charges since at least 2009.

In May 2024, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office named Wilson as the ringleader of a four-man car theft ring and accused him of operating a Hellcat chop shop in San Antonio.

"They would take everything out of that more high-end vehicle, put it on the lower-end (vehicle) so next thing you know, you've got a Hellcat that you can resell," Sheriff Javier Salazar said. "And these guys were reselling these vehicles at about half the price of regular retail."

The chop shop case is still pending, records show.

