Astros, relief pitcher Hector Neris reuniting after 2022 World Series champ's release, report says

Houston maintained a five-game lead over Seattle for the AL West's top spot despite losing two of three games vs. Boston.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros seem intent on reliving that 2022 championship energy with Justin Verlander's return from the injured list and a reunion with a vital piece of the club's bullpen two seasons ago.

The current American League West leaders will bring back right-handed relief pitcher Hector Neris after the Chicago Cubs released the '22 World Series champ this week, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported Thursday, citing sources.

The ballclub has not confirmed the signing but announced it optioned outfielder Trey Cabbage to Triple-A Sugar Land.

The 35-year-old Dominican hurler arrived in Houston on a two-year deal heading into the 2022 season, earning a World Series title. He was the team's late-inning setup reliever, who was to preserve slim Astros leads before giving way to then-closer Ryan Pressly.

Neris endeared himself to the fanbase for his fiery celebrations off the mound after retiring the side. Neris signed a one-year free-agent deal with the Cubs heading into 2024 but struggled by allowing 19 earned runs in 46 appearances.

Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris yells after striking out the Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023.

Pressly, this season's setup reliever, is on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain. According to the Astros, the Dallas native could return on Aug. 29.

It has yet to be determined whether Neris will arrive with the team in Baltimore in time for the Astros' series opener on Thursday.

However, a new team member will get the start in the first game of a four-game series. Ben Gamel, whom the Astros claimed off waivers from the Mets this week, will debut with the team, starting in right field and batting sixth in the order while Kyle Tucker continues recovering from a right shin contusion. Tucker, the regular right fielder, has not played in a game since early June when a foul ball deflected off his leg. The team is eyeing a late August return.

As for the Astros down the stretch, Houston begins a road-trip portion of grueling 18 games in 18 days without a break. The Astros' record during the opening six-game homestand was 3-3 against the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox.

Houston faces tough postseason contenders, the Baltimore Orioles and the Philadelphia Phillies, in a seven-game road trip, starting Thursday through next Wednesday. The Houston-Baltimore game airs on Sunday Night Baseball on ABC13's sister network, ESPN, at 6 p.m.

The Astros return home for a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals, another playoff contender, Aug. 29 through Sept. 1. Houston heads to Cincinnati on Labor Day, Sept. 2, to face the Reds before a break on that Tuesday.

Houston sits at 68-58 and five games ahead of the Seattle Mariners, whose woes continued when the Los Angeles Dodgers swept them Wednesday night. The Astros swept the Orioles at home back in June.

