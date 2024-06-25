Houston Astros plan to use Baltimore Orioles sweep as a springboard to the top

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Astros have come a long way since they opened the season with 12 wins in their first 36 games.

"We're getting to the spot where we want to be, which is number one," Astros star Framber Valdez said.

The Astros have continued to battle from those ugly and frustrating days in early May.

A weekend sweep of the Baltimore Orioles has vaulted the Astros within striking distance of first-place Seattle, which is six games back in the division.

Sunday, a four-hit day, was key in the Astros' seventh win in their last nine games.

Alex Bregman said he can sense a difference in the team's hot streak.

"I thought we showed up every single day and when we compete like that, we know what we're capable of," he explained.

So, what comes next as the Astros try to keep the hot streak going and come all the way back to win the division title?

Manager Joe Espada simply wants his team to play Astros baseball.

"That's what we expect from our team," Espada said. "You keep it going. I think we can use this as a trampoline and build momentum."

Suddenly, the Astros are getting contributions up and down their lineup.

Their pitching staff has found solid footing behind emerging stars like Ronel Blanco and Hunter Brown.

The team that so many counted out when they started the season 12-24 is just two games under .500 with three months left in a long season. The schedule is favorable with two home games against Colorado before the team starts a 10-game road trip.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.