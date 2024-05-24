Astros legend Lance Berkman to step down as Houston Christian's baseball coach after 3 seasons

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros legend Lance Berkman has decided to step down as the baseball head coach for Houston Christian University on Friday after three seasons.

On May 31, 2021, HCU appointed Lance Berkman as its fifth head coach in the program's history.

"After difficult consideration, I have decided to step down as baseball coach at HCU," Berkman said. "I have truly enjoyed working with the players, coaches, and administrators at HCU. I was, unfortunately, unable to bring the level of success to the baseball program that I had hoped for, but I will always be grateful to HCU for the opportunity."

Berkman led the Huskies with a combined 47-104 record in three seasons.

HCU will start looking for a new head coach right away.