Authorities seek key witness ahead of 1-year anniversary of fatal E. Harris Co. road rage shooting

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are hoping to track down a person who may have witnessed a road rage shooting that killed a young man back on Nov. 19, 2023.

The 21-year-old victim, Angel Muniz-Acosta, was driving with his girlfriend in east Harris County when the suspect shot at them.

Homicide investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office have vehicle descriptions, but no arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred outside a taco truck on Muscatine Street off of Freeport.

Detective Abigal Talip has been working the case for months, staying razer focused on a set of surveillance videos.

Each one shows a different angle of the moments before and after Muniz-Acosta was killed.

Muniz-Acosta was in a white pickup truck with his girlfriend Reina Ruiz when the shooting happened.

"When we turned into Freeport, the parking lot of the taco place was full," Ruiz said.

Ruiz and Muniz-Acosta then went down Muscatine Street to turn around.

Video surveillance shows an SUV following behind. Talip tells ABC13 that the driver is likely their best witness.

"Now watch how the suspect cuts the witness' vehicle off," Talip said.

Ruiz and Muniz-Acosta were backing up as the suspect's silver Toyota Camry came barreling down Muscatine.

She said he stopped short to avoid a crash and may have swore at the suspect, but his window was up.

"He never cut anyone off, like, I don't understand," Ruiz said.

Seconds later, the video shows customers scattering as shots ring out. The witness in the SUV then backs up and drives away from the scene.

"I start screaming and I pick him up and I cradle him in my arms like this," Ruiz said.

Muniz-Acosta was shot in the head and died in the hospital a few days later.

Ruiz said they were high school sweethearts. She said Muniz-Acosta was close to becoming a mechanic and was the sole breadwinner for his siblings and his father, who has health issues.

"He had so many dreams, for his family, for him, for me, and all that was ripped away from us," Ruiz said.

All these months later, Talip is still spinning her wheels day and night hoping to bring Muniz-Acosta's family some peace.

"He was head of his household and his family," Talip said. "I mean, they are struggling."

ABC13 has now obtained the clearest photo to date of the suspect's silver Toyota Camry.

Talip also showed us a video from a different angle of the suspect's car on Freeport. The car seemed to intend to turn right but then changed course to go straight behind the witness in the dark SUV.

"We are just trying to push it out as much as possible to see if that person, that witness, eventually will see this and make that call," Talip said.

Ruiz said it's unfair that she is stuck grieving the love of her life while the killer is out roaming free.

"I just don't think anyone who kills somebody like that should be able to live their life," Ruiz said.

Anyone with information on the suspects and the car used in this incident is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide unit at 713-274-9100. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) and submitted online at crime-stoppers.org or the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

