Harris County serial burglary suspect faces 7th charge after being caught by the same officer

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A serial burglary suspect with a long criminal history in Harris County was arrested once again this week by the same man who has helped put him behind bars for nearly a decade ago.

John Joseph Paiz, 60, was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with a recent break-in at a newly constructed home in Crosby. He remains in jail on a $20,000 bond, which he has not yet posted.

According to online court records, Paiz has been charged with burglary seven times in Harris County. His latest arrest came after surveillance footage and a familiar face led to his capture.

Retired Houston Police officer-turned private investigator Mark Stephens says he has caught Paiz multiple times over the years.

"When I saw him, I went, 'John!'" Stephens recalled with a laugh. "He looked up and he said, 'No. I'm so tired of seeing you.' And I was like, 'Stop stealing. It's really easy.'"

Stephens often works for homebuilders to prevent construction site break-ins and thefts, and places cameras around a new subdivision in Crosby.

On June 25, a suspicious van was captured on camera after appliances were stolen from a home. Six days later, the same van returned, and Stephens would soon see a familiar face.

"This is all he knows. It's all he does," he said.

Stephens first came across Paiz back in 2016 when he captured footage of the man stretching in the middle of the street before committing a burglary. Then, ABC13 profiled the suspected serial burglar, who was wanted at the time. Surveillance video showed a man hauling away stolen building materials on the hood of his car because there was no room inside. Paiz served nine months in state jail for that charge before returning to old habits.

"I've caught John since then probably 4 to 6 times," Stephens said.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Paiz and two other men, Eric Telford and Jamail Ardison. All three are now facing charges of burglary of a habitation, a felony.

"It's never been my job to keep them in jail," Stephens said. "But I can dang sure put them back."

