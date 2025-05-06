Harris County reserve deputy relieved of duty, accused of sexually assaulting child, officials say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County reserve deputy has been relieved of duty after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.
On Monday, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Daniel Guzman was arrested on Lago Circle in Santa Fe.
He was taken to jail on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Guzman has been relieved of his duties as a volunteer reserve deputy following his arrest.
"He is no longer associated with the sheriff's office in any capacity," HCSO said in a statement.
Guzman had been with the department since 2012 as a volunteer without pay, the sheriff's office added.
It is unclear what led to his arrest.
