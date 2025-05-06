Harris County reserve deputy relieved of duty, accused of sexually assaulting child, officials say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County reserve deputy has been relieved of duty after being accused of sexually assaulting a child.

On Monday, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Daniel Guzman was arrested on Lago Circle in Santa Fe.

He was taken to jail on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Guzman has been relieved of his duties as a volunteer reserve deputy following his arrest.

"He is no longer associated with the sheriff's office in any capacity," HCSO said in a statement.

Guzman had been with the department since 2012 as a volunteer without pay, the sheriff's office added.

It is unclear what led to his arrest.

