Former church worker arrested, charged with child sexual assault in Conroe, deputies say

Former church worker Abraham Molina was arrested and charged with child sexual assault in Conroe, Montgomery County deputies say.

Former church worker Abraham Molina was arrested and charged with child sexual assault in Conroe, Montgomery County deputies say.

Former church worker Abraham Molina was arrested and charged with child sexual assault in Conroe, Montgomery County deputies say.

Former church worker Abraham Molina was arrested and charged with child sexual assault in Conroe, Montgomery County deputies say.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office believes there are more potential victims connected to a child sex assault in the Conroe area.

The sheriff's office said 44-year-old Abraham Molina was arrested and charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Investigators told ABC13 that Molina previously worked in churches in the Tomball and Magnolia areas and may have even volunteered in Youth Ministry.

Authorities believe there could be victims with incidents going back to the early 2000s, specifically between 2006 and 2007.

Abraham Molina has been working as a residential real estate agent and is now in the Montgomery County Jail.

According to the Montgomery County Special Victims Unit, the 44-year-old is accused of inappropriately touching an 8-year-old boy late last year, waiting for his caregiver to leave the room before doing it.

Detectives haven't provided more details, except that the incident happened inside a home in Conroe.

However, when he was arrested on that charge, detectives say they saw several past sexual assault reports involving him.

None of those cases have led to charges at this point, but according to the warrant for his arrest, "there are several juvenile victims in these reports that are male and of similar age range and all were sexually abused in the same manner."

Eyewitness News reached out to detectives to find out why charges were not filed in those cases, but have yet to hear back.

ABC13's Pooja Loodhia also reached out to Molina's attorney for any information on his side.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is urging anyone with information on this ongoing investigation to contact the Special Victim's Unit at (936) 760-5876 and reference case number 25A00569.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.

