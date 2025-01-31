Harris County District Attorney's Office drops 4 murder cases, citing insufficient evidence

Just this week, the Harris County District Attorney's Office dropped at least four murder cases, citing insufficient evidence.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several murder cases that have played out for years are now being dismissed.

"It may seem like it's a lot, but in the big scheme of things, statistically, it doesn't really feel like it to those of us who are down there every day," criminal defense attorney and former prosecutor Murray Newman said.

One of the dismissed cases is the beating death of James Glover near the Washington Avenue strip, and it dates back to 2021.

Camron Ellis was arrested and charged on the day of the murder but saw his case dismissed on Monday due to insufficient evidence.

Eduardo Gomez's murder charge was also dismissed this week in the 2023 road rage shooting death of Juan Reyes on the Pierce Elevated.

Last month, a grand jury declined to indict one of the teen suspects in a West Houston store employee's October shooting death.

Some question why the cases weren't dismissed sooner if prosecutors lacked evidence.

"If they don't think that they can prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury, ethically, they're supposed to dismiss it," Newman said.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office released the following statement:

"Under this administration, our prosecutors and investigators are thoroughly and ethically evaluating all current cases. All of our decisions are guided by our duty to justice, especially the tough ones. We will always support crime survivors and the families of victims. We cannot allow cases to continue on when experienced prosecutors believe we cannot legally move forward with a case. DA Teare is dedicated to empowering his team to follow their oath on every case--even when that results in a dismissal."

The DA's Office declined to specify what evidence it lacked in each case.

Over the last four years, 489 murder cases were dismissed. Almost a third of those dismissals were due to insufficient evidence.

When murder cases are brought to trial, there's a good shot of a conviction.

Murder conviction rates have been steadily increasing in Harris County since 2022. Last year, it stood at almost 78%.

"On a murder conviction rate, though, those should be in the 90s. I mean, if they're gonna take a case to trial, it should be much higher than that," Newman said.

