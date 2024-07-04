Deputy shoots suspect inside gas station in north Harris County, sheriff's office says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a suspect was shot by a Harris County deputy on Thursday, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted about the shooting at about 3:10 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Gonzalez said deputies were responding to a disturbance call outside of a gas station on FM 1960 near Ella Boulevard when a deputy opened fire, hitting a 47-year-old man.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is accused of pointing a weapon at random people.

Asst. Chief Tommy Diaz said that when deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect grabbed a pistol from his waistband and allegedly pointed it at law enforcement.

Authorities said the motion prompted a deputy to shoot his weapon, hitting the suspect once in the hip area inside the gas station.

Diaz said the suspect claimed that his weapon was fake after he was shot.

The suspect is expected to survive, and no deputies were injured.

Diaz said the suspect had an open felony warrant for burglary and a probation violation.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office's dispatch center at (713) 221- 6000 or leave a message at (713) 274-9100.

