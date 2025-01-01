Houston-area hospitals welcome 1st babies born in 2025

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As 2025 kicks off, some Houston-area hospitals welcomed a handful of newborns on New Year's Day!

Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands welcomed a baby girl, Adyline Harris, who was born at around 12:04 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces, and measuring 19.75 inches long. She will be the first child to new parents, Kyla Grube and Nathan Harris.

Houston Methodist in The Woodlands welcomed baby girl, Emily Elisabeth, who was born at around 1:39 a.m. weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces, and 19.5 inches long. It will be the first baby for new parents, Katie and Sebastian Olivera.

Three babies from hospitals in the Houston Methodist system were also welcomed into the world on New Year's Day.

In Houston Methodist Baytown, baby Ariely Contreras was born at 3 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and 19 inches long.

Baby Richard Sun was born at around 7:21 a.m. at Houston Methodist Sugar Land, and weighed in at six pounds and 13 ounces.

In Houston Methodist West, Baby Denver Grey was born at around 3:41 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and 10 ounces.

The Woman's Hospital of Texas announced the birth of its first baby in 2025, Cali, who was born at around 12:02 a.m., weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.