'This ain't right': Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo confronts staff over mandatory buyout program

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It wasn't a vote on increasing property taxes that got Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo fired up during a commissioners court meeting, but a buyout program she believes is taking too long.

JUDGE HIDALGO GRILLS STAFF OVER BUYOUT PROGRAM

The boarded-up mobile homes off Greens Road were top of mind as our cameras caught Hidalgo arguing with county administrators on Tuesday.

"That ain't right, man," Hidalgo said. "I'm about to join their (expletive) lawsuit!"

The mobile home park is part of the county's mandatory buyout program - a program to pay homeowners for properties that flood.

But it's been going on for four years. For Hidalgo, it's too long, and it reached a boiling point during a meeting last month.

Hidalgo said a woman suffered a medical emergency, talking about how she was waiting for the county to pay her for her home. The homeowners were told they only had days to accept the offer.

The issue was discussed again Tuesday after Hidalgo said she got no answers.

"They didn't choose this," Hidalgo explained. "It's not like a hurricane. It's not like something out of your control. It's literally the county went ahead and said, 'Hey, I need to buy your house.'"

County leaders told the judge on Tuesday that homeowners waiting for buyouts have more time. The deadline was extended until early next year.

They said the staff is working with them to find new places and earn money. About 70 families are left in the program.

Prior to the update, Hidalgo told administrators she would join a lawsuit with the homeowners. ABC13 is not aware of any at the moment.

When asked about it, Hidalgo said, "I'll always be really clear when I think the county is at fault. Part of my job is to be looking out for the best interest in taxpayers."

COMMISSIONERS GIVE PRELIMINARY APPROVAL TO 8% PROPERTY TAX INCREASE

The buyout program is part of the proposed budget. During Tuesday's meeting, commissioners gave their preliminary support for raising property taxes by 8%.

Normally, if it's above 3.5%, it would need voter approval. However, due to wind storms, flooding and a hurricane, state law said the county doesn't need that this time.

For a homeowner of a $400,000 home, the extra increase would cost $160 more. County leaders want even more. They're asking voters to approve an increase for maintenance of its flood projects. If approved, the average homeowner would pay $60 more per year.

Hidalgo said without these increases, flood projects wouldn't be kept up and impact other programs.

"Because of the growth of the county and because of the impact that the disasters have had, if we don't do this, we'll have to make severe cuts," Hidalgo explained.

An area that could see a big increase in 2025 is moving inmates outside of the county. The state has removed beds from the county jail. Because of this, the county has budgeted more than $50 million to outsource inmates. The sheriff's office told commissioners on Tuesday they aren't sure when they'll be able to stop doing this. They plan to update them later this year. County commissioners will vote on the new budget at the Sept. 19 meeting.

