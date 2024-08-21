Committee awards all 8 Harris County constables 17.5%, $45,000 pay increases

The constables went before Commissioner's Court on Tuesday to file a grievance about how much they're making, arguing they were being paid significantly less than their subordinates.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County constables will receive a hefty pay increase this year, a committee of residents decided on Tuesday.

Harris County is divided into eight precincts, each represented by an elected constable.

A committee made up of randomly-selected local residents, much like a jury, heard their arguments and ultimately sided with the constables.

The committee awarded a 17.5% pay increase to all eight elected constables. This means they will all receive a $45,000 pay increase, raising their base salary from about $133,000 to more than $178,000, according to the Office of County Administration.

Earlier this month, Commissioners Court approved a 9.2% pay increase for elected officials, including all eight constables and the sheriff, as part of the proposed budget for the next fiscal year.

Before this approval, most Harris County elected officials hadn't received a pay increase since 2016.

"Let me be clear, this is not merely about numbers on a paycheck. This is about recognizing the critical role leadership plays in public safety," Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen said at Commissioners Court. "There is no other county in Texas where a law enforcement leader makes less than their subordinates."

It's not necessarily unusual for elected officials' top employees to earn more than their bosses. All five members of the Commissioners Court have staffers who earn more than they do.