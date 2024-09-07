Gulfton apartment complex shooting leaves child and woman hospitalized, Houston police say

GULFTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a Gulfton apartment shooting that left a child and a woman hospitalized early Saturday morning.

According to Houston police, a call came in at 3:22 a.m. reporting a shooting at 5401 Rampart Street.

Officials have not revealed the condition of the victims or what led up to the shooting.

Details are limited as authorities work with investigators to determine what happened.

Neighbors expressed surprise at the police presence, telling ABC13's Nick Natario that the area is typically quiet with little police activity.

