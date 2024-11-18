Man accused of attacking couple with machete in Grimes Co. arrested in Corpus Christi, officials say

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of attacking two people with a machete in Grimes County on Sunday night has been arrested, officials said.

According to the Grimes County Sheriff's Office, Elpidio "Leo" DeLeon Gonzalez severely cut a man and a woman at a trailer park around 6:30 p.m. The couple was airlifted to a hospital for medical attention.

Deputies started searching the area surrounding SH-30 and Norman in Shiro, Texas.

Officials said Gonzalez was last seen wearing all-black clothing and driving a white Mitsubishi Mirage with black wheels and paper tags.

In an update at 1:21 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said the suspect was arrested by the Texas Departmentof Public Safety in Corpus Christi.

Further details about what exactly led up to the attack or the suspect's relationship with the victims were not immidetelalty released.