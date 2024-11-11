Drivers urged to avoid Kuykendahl after fire crews battle blaze north of Grand Parkway

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A fire off Kuykendahl, north of the Grand Parkway, on Sunday evening, has led officials to advise drivers to take alternate routes.

Transtar camera footage appeared to show smoke coming from the fire.

According to the Spring Fire Department, its fire crews worked with mutual aid from Klein, Ponderosa, The Woodlands, South Montgomery County, and Tomball Fire.

Officials did not say how the fire started or if anyone had been injured.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on the story.

