Man found dead in Missouri City home after shooting stemmed from argument on payment, HPD says

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's death is under investigation after he was found shot in a home in Missouri City, according to police.

HPD officers responded to a shooting call at around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of Chasewood Drive.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men about a payment.

Law enforcement says that a witness heard a gunshot.

Authorities say the victim, who was shot, ran back to the home and was unresponsive.

The victim, who was believed to be in his 40s, has yet to be identified.

According to police, the armed man was taken in for questioning and has not been charged.

Officials say that the case will be taken to a grand jury.