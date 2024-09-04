Gov. Abbott announces federal disaster assistance for 17 more counties after Hurricane Beryl

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced the federal government's approval of Hurricane Beryl recovery assistance for 17 more Texas counties.

The additional counties are now eligible for FEMA's Public Assistance program that will reportedly cover costs to fix public roads and bridges, water control facilities, public buildings and utilities, and parks and recreation facilities.

The counties include Angelina, Calhoun, Fort Bend, Galveston, Hardin, Jackson, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Trinity, Tyler, Walker, Waller, and Washington.

According to the state, Texas can request federal assistance for more counties based on damage assessments in impacted communities.

Thus far, 67 Texas counties, including the newly approved 17, have been approved for FEMA's Public Assistance program for certain emergency work including emergency protective measures and debris removal.

Governor Abbott called the approval an "important step forward to help our communities rebuild and recover."