Failed traffic stop leads to small chase, arrest of barricaded man in NW Harris County, Pct. 5 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking into the circumstances of an apparent traffic stop that turned into a SWAT scene and led to a man's arrest in northwest Harris County Monday morning, officials said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, this incident started after deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 5 attempted to stop the man on Tuckerton Road for allegedly speeding near an elementary school.

Investigators said the man did not stop for the deputies and continued driving until he arrived at a home in the 19100 block of Goodnight Peak Trail Drive.

The man, after going inside the house, allegedly came back outside with a gun that he pointed at deputies and retreated inside.

Officials said the man's wife and two children were inside the home at the time. No injuries were reported.

As the man remained inside, officials did call for backup. ABC13's SkyEye flew over the scene, where additional police cars and a Harris County SWAT truck were visible.

Officials did not elaborate on how long the man was inside but confirmed he was placed into custody.

He is facing multiple felony charges, officials said.

