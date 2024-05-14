The 'Valkyries': Golden State WNBA team announces official name and logo

The Golden State Valkyries team President Jess Smith spoke with ABC7 News about the highly-anticipated new WNBA team coming to the Bay Area.

The Golden State Valkyries team President Jess Smith spoke with ABC7 News about the highly-anticipated new WNBA team coming to the Bay Area.

The Golden State Valkyries team President Jess Smith spoke with ABC7 News about the highly-anticipated new WNBA team coming to the Bay Area.

The Golden State Valkyries team President Jess Smith spoke with ABC7 News about the highly-anticipated new WNBA team coming to the Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO -- The highly-anticipated Golden State WNBA team has officially released its logo and announced that it will be called the "Valkyries."

Team President Jess Smith made the announcement on ABC's Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

The league's first expansion team since 2008 is set to start playing in the 2025 WNBA season.

The team explains in a news release, Valkyries originates from Norse mythology.

RELATED: 1st new WNBA team in 15 years announced for 2025 season, and it's coming to SF, Warriors say

"Valkyries are a host of warrior women who are fearless and unwavering - flying through air and sea alike. This brand is Golden State's modern interpretation of a Valkyrie: strong, bold, and fierce," the press release said. The Valkyries logo is purple and black.

Golden State Valkyries President Jess Smith announced the name and logo of the WNBA's newest expansion team on ABC's Good Morning America Tuesday morning.

The newly-named Golden State Valkyries franchise is a partnership with the Golden State Warriors. Games will be played at Chase Center. However, the team will train in Oakland, where the Warriors practiced until 2019. The team logo includes an image of the Bay Bridge, emphasizing the connection between San Francisco and Oakland for this new team.

The Warriors Senior Vice President of Marketing Amanda Chin notes Bay Area basketball fans were tapped to send suggestions for the new team name through surveys and social media. Chin says Valkyries showed up in results often.

Fans will be able to celebrate the launch of the new team with a Valkyries Block Party at Thrive City at Chase Center on Saturday May 18 from 2-6 p.m. Kehlani and E-40 are among the local artists who will perform.

RELATED: Warriors' goal for WNBA expansion team: 'We want to be the best'

On May 6, 2024, the Golden State WNBA franchise announced Ohemaa Nyanin as general manager. She started in her new role on Monday, May 13, 2024. Nyanin comes to the Valkyries after five years working in the front office for the New York Liberty, most recently as assistant general manager.

She is joining Smith in leading the Valkyries organization. Smith was previously an executive for the NWSL's Angel City FC.

Fans who want to be season ticket holders can place a deposit at valkyries.com.

Merchandise is available at shop.valkyries.com.