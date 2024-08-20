Woman sentenced for being getaway driver in armed robbery on armored truck at Comerica Bank

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is facing time in federal prison for her role in an armed robbery outside a Comerica Bank in north Harris County back in March 2022.

Malinda Cruz, Randy Long, and Carl Johnson were all charged with aiding and abetting interference with commerce by robbery. Long and Johnson also face charges of aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm.

On Tuesday, authorities announced that a federal judge sentenced the third and last suspect, Cruz, to two years in prison after Long was sentenced to 184 months and Johnson to 120 months.

Investigators said on March 23, 2022, a Brinks armored car guard was servicing the ATM machine at the bank at 855 FM 1960 when Johnson used a gun to steal the cassettes and money bags from him as he was completing his job.

Charging documents allege that Long was carrying a gun when he approached the courier with Johnson.

Authorities said that Long fired shots at the guard, prompting him to return fire and hitting Johnson in the leg.

During the robbery, Cruz allegedly acted as a lookout and scout and was the getaway driver when the trio left the scene.

The indictment further alleges Johnson aided and abetted interference with commerce by robbery and aided and abetted the brandishing of a firearm in relation to the robbery of an armored car on Jan. 7, 2022.

RELATED: Attempted robbery on armored truck ends in shootout in north Harris County, sheriff says

