17-year-old shot in attempted carjacking at public park in north Harris County, deputies say

A 17-year-old is undergoing surgery after being shot in an attempted carjacking at Gerber Park on Gaston Street, Harris County deputies say.

A 17-year-old is undergoing surgery after being shot in an attempted carjacking at Gerber Park on Gaston Street, Harris County deputies say.

A 17-year-old is undergoing surgery after being shot in an attempted carjacking at Gerber Park on Gaston Street, Harris County deputies say.

A 17-year-old is undergoing surgery after being shot in an attempted carjacking at Gerber Park on Gaston Street, Harris County deputies say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot at a public park in north Harris County on Wednesday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said shots were fired during an attempted carjacking at Gerber Park on Gaston Street.

Sgt. Robert Wade said a 17-year-old was shot four times in the chest and rushed to the hospital.

Wade said the teenage victim is undergoing surgery and authorities are searching for possibly two suspects.

Investigators are speaking with multiple witnesses and have not made any arrests.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.