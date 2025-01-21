Galveston residents asked to conserve power due to CenterPoint load capacity issues

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- CenterPoint Energy is asking Galveston to conserve electricity wherever possible as a winter storm hit southeast Texas on Tuesday.

Like many areas, Galveston Island experienced a night of gusty winds, sleet and ice.

All municipal systems are functioning as designed, Mayor Craig Brown said, but electricity is a concern.

According to Brown, CenterPoint told Galveston officials the company is having load capacity issues, specifically impacting areas west of 61st.

Everyone in Galveston is being asked to conserve electricity wherever possible to help with electricity distribution to the West End.

At last check, about 170 meters were without power across the island due to isolated issues and crews working those outages.

As a result, the city has opened McGuire Dent Recreation Center as a warming and charging center.

The City of Jamaica Beach has also opened its city hall for warming and charging for all residents.

The centers are opening out of caution and will remain available until the threat of power outages is reduced, the mayor said.