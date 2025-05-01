The same man was arrested last year for allegedly recording underage girls at The Woodlands Mall.

Conroe man charged after being caught taking photos of child at the beach, Galveston PD says

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston police say a man is behind bars after he was caught taking pictures of a child at the beach in April.

According to investigators, this isn't the first time 31-year-old Taylor Roy from Conroe has been arrested for this type of crime. This is the second time in about a year that this has happened, first in Montgomery and now in Galveston County.

On April 19, at about 4 p.m., officers were told Roy was recording and taking pictures of what they say was an underage child on a beach near Seawall Boulevard.

Police went on to say that the victim's family was told by someone in the area what Roy was doing. Later, the police were able to get an arrest warrant for him, and he was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Around the same time last year, investigators in Montgomery County arrested him for allegedly recording underage girls at The Woodlands Mall, where he worked as a security guard.

After receiving an online tip, authorities arrested him and his wife at their home in Shenandoah. Police said his wife was arrested because she was also involved in making the recordings.

Roy was booked into the Galveston County Jail and is facing a charge of invasive visual recording for this latest case.

Investigators are still looking into this case and encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3736 or report information anonymously to Galveston County Crime Stoppers at 409-763-8477 or by submitting information online on their website.

