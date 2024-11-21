5 workers injured during small explosion at container terminal in Galveston, city officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Five workers were injured during an explosion and fire at a container terminal in Galveston on Thursday, according to city officials.

Galveston officials confirmed the incident happened at about 3 p.m. at Texas International Terminals on Old Port Industrial Road.

Officials said the incident happened while the workers were doing maintenance work on equipment at the facility.

The Galveston Fire Department said that once crews responded, the fire was no longer active, and no leaks were found.

The workers were taken to the hospital with injuries. Galveston FD said three of the workers sustained burns, while the other two had non-burn-related injuries.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public as firefighters gather information at the scene.

It's unclear what led to the incident, but an investigation is ongoing to ensure all safety protocols were taken.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.