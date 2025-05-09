Galveston County Sheriff's Office says beaches will be open for Jeep Weekend with new set of rules

The beaches will be open for Jeep Weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula from May 14 to May 18, according to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, the beaches will be open for Jeep Weekend on the Bolivar Peninsula from May 14 to May 18.

There will be a large law enforcement presence. With the number of attendees close to 100,000, it's all to keep everyone safe, including attendees and the locals.

"We have a new sheriff. We'll see if his plan works," Tom Austin, the director of the Texas Crab Festival, said.

The Texas Crab Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend. It's going to be a big time.

"It's going to be fun for the attendees. Not so fun if you live here. I'm tired of it," Austin said.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office's plan is to keep everyone safe. Rules for the weekend were released on Friday.

On the beach, there is no parking or stopping to unload, no golf carts, no ATVs, no dirt bikes, no mass gatherings, no glass, no camping, and open containers are not allowed. The speed limit is 15 miles per hour, and drivers are told to follow law enforcement directions.

"It's our first year making sure we are prepared," the Longhorn Liquor storeowner said.

Longhorn Liquor, which is a store new to the peninsula, opened their first day of business on Friday. The store will be open next weekend.

"We will be open, taking precautions. We will have our own security. I hope they can keep everyone safe," the store owner said.

Some businesses will be closed, while others are altering their hours. The popular Big Store will be closed on Friday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 1 p.m. Jose's Cantina will be closed all day on Saturday.

