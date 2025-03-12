Galveston County deputies asking Crystal Beach homeowners for free stay during 'Jeep Weekend'

CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- It's two months away, but the Galveston County Sheriff's Office wants to lock in short-term rentals for a controversial event before they're gone.

Although Crystal Beach is full of people taking advantage of the nice weather and the spring break holiday, locals say it's nothing compared to what's coming.

"During the day, fun time," Crystal Beach resident Rich Leach recalled. "At night, it gets real scary."

"It's horrible," Crystal Beach resident Sharon Trevino said. "You can't even move on the beach. It's like that."

They're talking about 'Jeep Weekend,' the controversial event that takes place the weekend before Memorial Day.

Last year alone, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office says 300 people were arrested.

"We're in essence going to shut down 'Jeep Weekend,'" new Sheriff Jimmy Fullen told ABC13 earlier this year about the event.

More than two months later, Fullen has backtracked those comments. He told ABC13 he can't shut it down because it's not a sanctioned event.

Instead, Fullen is focused on a heavy police presence. One way is by involving the Houston Police Department.

He won't say if HPD will send manpower to the peninsula. Another way is a new ad the sheriff's office released.

"I actually saw that yesterday and thought about doing that," Leah said. "I think that's great."

The sheriff's office is asking Crystal Beach homeowners to let deputies stay at their properties for four days during the Jeep event -- beachfront rentals they'd want for nothing.

The ad says they can't pay for the stay, and the ask is too much for some on social media.

But for other locals, they hope it cuts down on violence during the event.

"I think it was the last year or the year before last they started doing that," Trevino explained. "Which is good to get the guys or the people down here."

ABC13 reached out to Sheriff Fullen about why the agency put out this ad, but we have not heard back.

However, according to the post, some homeowners have already taken them up on the offer to let deputies use their home for free.

