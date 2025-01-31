After vowing to shut down 'Jeep Weekend,' Galveston County sheriff turns to HPD to improve safety

BOLIVAR, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite telling ABC13 'Jeep Weekend' would be shut down, it seems the controversial event will take place on the Bolivar Peninsula this year, thanks, in part, to Houston police.

For Bolivar business owners and neighbors, it's not what's lurking in the Gulf that has them nervous, but what's coming to beaches in four months.

"It's really become a nightmare," Stingaree Restaurant & Marina owner Brad Vratis said.

Vratis said it was a welcomed boost when Jeeps started arriving the weekend before Memorial Day.

"In the beginning, it was a really, really great event," Vratis recalled. "For the business, for my business, it was a terrific event."

The excitement has turned into frustration. The controversial event brings 100,000 to Bolivar.

Vratis said the large crowd doesn't mean big business. Instead, he closes early for his workers.

"They're able to get home before dark sets in and the riff-raff takes over," Vratis said. "We don't even open our business at that point."

Last year, the sheriff's office reported 300 arrests, but after newly sworn-in Sheriff Jimmy Fullen took office this month, he told ABC13 about his plan to eliminate arrests altogether.

"We're in essence going to shut down 'Jeep Weekend," Fullen said.

However, this week, the sheriff's office shared a different message on its social media.

It's a post with a photo of deputies and Houston police leaders, including the chief, and a message of unity to tackle the event on Bolivar.

Instead of shutting down Jeep Weekend, the sheriff's office said it's collaborating with HPD on traffic, crowd control, and other safety issues.

The meeting took place at HPD headquarters, and aside from the post, ABC13 doesn't have any more information, including if Houston officers are going to Bolivar or who will pay for it.

An HPD spokesperson directed us to the sheriff's office. Despite trying to get answers for two days, the sheriff hasn't responded.

"With Harris County or HPD kicking in and going to be a part of controlling the situation, it's huge," Vratis said. "I like to hear that."

Vratis likes the new sheriff's tenacity to tackle the safety problem but says it's unlikely he will change his position on keeping his business open during Jeep weekend.

"I couldn't stand to see one of my family members, employees in the newspaper as a death resulted out of coming to work throughout that nastiness," Vratis explained.

Other agencies, including DPS, have helped the sheriff's office in the past. A spokesperson said they plan to assist again this year.

They're not sure about the extent because, right now, they're focused on Mardi Gras. As far as the cost the agency spent in the past, ABC13 was told to file a records request.

