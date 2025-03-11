Former Mayor Sylvester Turner to lie in state today at Houston City Hall rotunda

The Houston City Hall rotunda will be open to visitors until 7 p.m. Tuesday. After he's honored in Houston, Sylvester Turner will "lie in honor" at the State Capitol on Thursday and Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston is remembering the late Sylvester Turner -- the former mayor of Houston who won election last November to fill late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee's seat in District 18.

He died last Wednesday at 70 years old.

Turner was in attendance at President Donald Trump's Joint Address to Congress last week. According to his family, he was taken to the hospital Tuesday night and later released while in Washington, D.C. At 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, he died at home from enduring health complications, the family said.

Former Houston mayor Sylvester Turner, who won the 2024 election to fill the seat of late Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee in District 18, has died.

Turner will lie in state at the Houston City Hall rotunda on Tuesday.

The memorial will begin at 9 a.m. with brief remarks from Mayor John Whitmire. The rotunda will be open to visitors until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Members of the public are invited to sign the book of condolence at the entrance to City Hall. Visitors are asked not to stop in the rotunda to talk, take photographs, or video so that the line continues to move without delay.

After he's honored in Houston, Turner will "lie in honor" at the State Capitol on Thursday and Friday.

Funeral arrangements are being made for Congressman and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who died at 70 years old Tuesday in Washington D.C.

Then, he'll return to his hometown for the last time for his funeral on Saturday at 1 p.m. at The Church Without Walls on Houston's northwest side, where Turner attended church for 35 years.

Turner's family is asking guests attending the service to wear blue.

A private burial will follow.

Turner served two terms as mayor of the City of Houston -- from 2016 to 2024.

His tenure ended last January. Ten months later, he ran to fill the seat once held by longtime Congresswoman Jackson Lee, who died of pancreatic cancer in July 2024.