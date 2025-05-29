Country superstar Lee Brice to headline Freedom Over Texas with opener Ashley McBryde

ABC13 is proud to bring you the celebration as the official TV sponsor of Freedom Over Texas.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While the nation still has some time before it celebrates the 250th anniversary of the United States of America in 2026, the City of Houston has revealed its official plans for the Fourth of July birthday bash known as Freedom Over Texas at Eleanor Tinsley Park this summer.

Once again, chart-topping country stars are back to let freedom ring.

This year, multi-platinum songwriter and artist Lee Brice will headline the main stage. Grammy-winning singer-songwriter and vocal powerhouse Ashley McBryde will join Brice as the opening act.

Both will bring some serious star power on Independence Day.

Brice, who is known for hits, including "One of Them Girls," "I Don't Dance," and "Hard to Love," is no stranger to playing sold-out shows nationwide or amassing over 10 billion streams.

This a return to the Freedom Over Texas stage for Brice, who was the headliner in 2021.

McBryde, a Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner, has received widespread critical acclaim for albums "Girl Going Nowhere" and "The Devil I Know."

"We are thrilled to welcome some of the biggest country music entertainers to Houston. Lee Brice and Ashley McBryde will headline this year's Freedom Over Texas as we celebrate our nation's birthday and host a communitywide celebration," said Mayor John Whitmire. "This event is a cherished tradition for many Houston families, and 2025 brings new features that will make it more exciting, accessible, and unforgettable. It will have something for everyone, and I encourage Houstonians to join us."

ABC13 is proud to bring you the celebration as the official TV sponsor of Freedom Over Texas.

According to city officials, this year's festivities will focus on creating more accessibility to all.

You'll also want to hold off on carrying too much cash as most of the site will go cashless.

And a big finale is still on tap. Just as in previous years, a dazzling fireworks display will close out the festivities after the live performances.

Along with the live music and pyrotechnics, the event will still feature a robust lineup of activities at Eleanor Tinsley Park on Buffalo Bayou along Allen Parkway:

Bud Light Bayou Bash - Enjoy a fun in the sun good time in the tropical beer garden, plus Bud Light Bayou Bash beach area with a perfect view of the main stage and spectacular fireworks finale.

Dr Pepper Flavor Zone - Stop by the Dr Pepper Parlor for floats and get up close and personal with all of Houston's professional sports teams. The Dr Pepper Stage will feature live music and dancing.

Red, White & Play Kids Zone - Check out new free games, plus face painting and interactive educational activities in this zone. And don't forget your dance moves! DJ London will be spinning to keep the energy going while Houston's own G.W. Carver High School's Dance Team will treat festivalgoers to performances throughout the day. This area has activities for all ages, for toddlers and beyond.

Liberty Park - Honor all five branches of the military and first responders with a salute, from the "Symbols of Freedom" to an abundance of military vehicles such as tanks and other assets from past military conflicts. Make sure you're camera ready for photo opportunities with military assets, plus booth activities.

How to buy tickets

Admission is $10 per person, and children 5 years old and under are free. Tickets are available online through the Freedom Over Texas page and at the gates on the day of the event.

Parking

Parking is available for a fee at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts parking garage located at 800 Bagby Street in downtown Houston. Enter the garage on Rusk between Houston Avenue and Bagby Street.

More event parking is also available in the Theater District Parking Garages with access on Rusk between Bagby and Smith Streets.

Watch for details on road closures.

About Freedom Over Texas

Freedom Over Texas has become Houston's annual signature July 4th celebration, with an average of 50,000 people in attendance. ABC13 is the exclusive television partner and will provide you with a front-row seat to all the action. Festivities will occur at Eleanor Tinsley and Sam Houston Parks on Buffalo Bayou along Allen Parkway.

The event also donates a percentage of food and beverage sales to the Houston Food Bank.