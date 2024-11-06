Parents want answers after 2 Fort Bend ISD schools place administrators on leave amid investigation

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two schools in Fort Bend ISD have had to place administrators on leave, but the district won't tell ABC13 why.

ABC13 obtained an email from one of the schools, Colony Bend Elementary, that was sent to the students' parents regarding the matter.

"Recently, allegations of inappropriate conduct by administrators were brought to the district's attention. FBISD leaders immediately began an investigation. At this time, Fidel Wells, the former principal of Seguin Elementary School, will serve as the campus administrator until an interim is named if needed."

Eyewitness News was told that administrators from Goodman Elementary were also placed on leave. ABC13 reached out to the district regarding the situation, but Fort Bend ISD said that they are still investigating.

The district hasn't told ABC13 what the allegations were or which administrators were placed on leave.

Eyewitness News also reached out to parents of the schools impacted, and they are clueless to what has transpired.

