Fort Bend ISD parents to take concerns to district headquarters after teacher accused of misconduct

ABC13 isn't reporting the teacher's name because charges haven't been filed, but parents say they plan to be outside the school on Thursday to make sure all parents are aware of the allegations.

FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) -- Some parents plan to take their concerns to the Fort Bend ISD Headquarters on Thursday as a district elementary school teacher is under investigation for inappropriate conduct with his young students.

ABC13 is not naming the teacher accused because he as not been charged, but he has been working at Goodman Elementary in Fresno.

Parents are also upset at what they are calling a lack of communication about the situation.

Fort Bend ISD said the teacher will not be on campus as they are looking into the accusations.

Parents are frustrated about a lack of transparency because they say the accusation was made last week, and Wednesday afternoon was the first time they received any information from the school about it.

One parent we spoke with Wednesday night said she found out about the allegations from another concerned parent and that several of them showed up to the school to ask the principal what was going on, only to be turned away.

"We are devastated, honestly, because I myself have a child that is enrolled in the school, and to have this incident close to my child's class, it's really saddening. Everything that I have trusted them on, now we don't have any communications," Andrue Landaverde, a Goodman Elementary School parent, said.

ABC13 has also learned another mother has come forward, accusing the same teacher of being inappropriate with her daughter last school year. She showed us documentation from Child Protective Services that shows the case was investigated last fall. However, she says it was dropped after a month because the district didn't believe her daughter.

Some parents are expected to be at the school on Thursday to make sure all parents are aware of the allegations.

