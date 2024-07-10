Fort Bend County plans to clean debris after Hurricane Beryl this weekend: 'Like a warzone'

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County plans to start picking up debris caused by Hurricane Beryl this weekend.

In Pecan Grove, many of the tall trees that once provided cover for the community are now littered around the neighborhood. One of those nearly fell into Natalie Campbell's living room.

"Whenever the tree fell on the side of the house, you just feel the whole house shake," Campbell recalled.

County leaders said one of the hardest hit neighborhoods is in Pecan Grove.

"Like a warzone, man," Pecan Grove resident Jacob Clay said. "It came and hit us hard."

County leaders said a large number of people across the county lost power, reaching 250,000 at one point.

Power and cell phone service are still a struggle

County Judge K.P. George told ABC13 that more than 100,000 had power restored 24 hours after the storm hit on Monday. George said as many as 150,000 remain in the dark on Tuesday.

"By (Wednesday), in this region, I'm hearing a high number of people are going to get power back," George said. He isn't sure when all the power will be restored, but he said CenterPoint Energy officials told him there are more than 750 crews working on the issue in the county.

The lack of power also impacts cell phone service.

"The towers are affected because of the power failure, and they're working to bring the services back," George explained.

What you need to know about debris clean-up

County leaders told ABC13 the plan is to start cleaning debris this weekend.

"Start getting that stuff out there now. Start putting it out to the curb," Fort Bend County emergency management coordinator Greg Babst explained.

You don't need to call and report that debris needs to be cleaned up. If you have debris, make sure it's between the sidewalk and the curb.

"We are not going to get into a private property to collect," George explained. Also, don't throw trash in with it because it won't get picked up.

As the county recovers, leaders plead not to 'panic buy'

With no power and poor cell phone service, many are racing to stores. If you drive around the county, the long line may give away the type of business before you see it.

Gas stations that are so busy some have signs showing they've run out of fuel.

"There is no need for panicking or panicking purchasing," George said. "If you purchase everything you see, you are denying somebody else the opportunity to have that.

George said many grocery stores and major retailers, including all H-E-B and Walmart locations in the county, are open.

Cooling centers in the Houston area

Fort Bend County has four cooling centers, at the county fairgrounds in Rosenberg, Attack Poverty in Rosenberg, River Pointe Church church in Richmond and Creekside Christian Fellowship in Needville. The locations are only open during the day.

If you need a place that's open longer, the county fairgrounds in Rosenberg have a shelter that's open all day. If you want to hear announcements, officials said they're providing them on AM 1670.

