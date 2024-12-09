$100K reward offered for information leading to arrest of Fort Bend County mail theft suspect

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Postal Inspection Service is asking for help finding a man who's allegedly been stealing mail in Fort Bend County.

Authorities said surveillance video shows the suspect stealing mail at the Waterside Village Apartments in Richmond on Oct. 30.

The mail theft suspect is described as a Hispanic man with several tattoos on his right arm.

There is up to a $100,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the man's arrest.

You can report any information to the Postal Inspection Service at 713-238-4499, referencing case #4384236-MT. All information will be kept confidential.