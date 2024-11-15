Runner-up to ask for recount in Fort Bend County sheriff's race won by incumbent Eric Fagan

The runner-up in the Fort Bend County sheriff's race, Marshall Slot, plans to ask for a recount in the contest won by incumbent Eric Fagan.

The runner-up in the Fort Bend County sheriff's race, Marshall Slot, plans to ask for a recount in the contest won by incumbent Eric Fagan.

The runner-up in the Fort Bend County sheriff's race, Marshall Slot, plans to ask for a recount in the contest won by incumbent Eric Fagan.

The runner-up in the Fort Bend County sheriff's race, Marshall Slot, plans to ask for a recount in the contest won by incumbent Eric Fagan.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County officials plan to certify election results Friday, including a narrow victory for incumbent Sheriff Eric Fagan, a Democrat.

But Fagan's challenger, Republican Marshall Slot, tells ABC13 he'll be asking for a recount.

Slot said he's going to petition for that recount because he wants to "ensure the accuracy and integrity of the election process for the citizens of Fort Bend County."

The final tally in the sheriff's race shows Fagan beat Slot by 985 votes out of 340,000 votes cast.

Fort Bend County Elections Administrator John Oldham told ABC13 they finished counting every ballot earlier this week, adding that each-and-every one of them is accounted for - in person and mail in.

Once the results are certified, steps will need to be taken if Slot wants a recount.

"He would file a petition for recount with the county chairman, the canvassing authority, which is the county judge and that has three days from Friday to do that, so three business days," Oldham said. "It's not a cheap process. It's expensive. The challenger has to pay the cost of those recounts."

In a statement to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, Fagan touted his administration's changes to public safety strategy, saying in part he feels "the majority of voters will expect that I complete the many projects begun under my administration."

According to the Chronicle, Slot, who has served in law enforcement but has no political background, has raised more than $10,000 to challenge the results and call for a recount.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.