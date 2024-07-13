Fort Bend County added to FEMA's disaster declaration for Hurricane Beryl aid

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County was approved on Saturday after filing for Texas' federal disaster declaration in the wake of Hurricane Beryl's aftermath.

The county filed its disaster declaration on Monday and was subsequently approved to receive federal funding under President Biden's disaster declaration on Tuesday.

Hurricane Beryl caused damage to Fort Bend County exceeding $20 million.

"Our team has been working with state, federal, and local agencies to make sure that we are addressing this catastrophe the right way," Fort Bend County Judge KP George said. "Our goal is to simply make sure that our citizens are taken care of, which is why I signed the Disaster Declaration on July 9 without hesitation."

On Friday, 15 Texas counties, including Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Walker, and Wharton counties, were approved for federal aid.

