Former Texas Southern University football player killed in parking garage dispute

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man killed during what police describe as a "parking garage dispute" is a former Texas Southern University football player, the victim's family confirms.

Tyler Martinez, 24, was shot multiple times at the Mac 4460 apartments on South MacGregor Way at Calhoun Friday night.

Isaac Robinson, 22, was charged with murder after police said he returned to the scene.

Public records indicate both Martinez and Robinson live at the complex.

Martinez played for four seasons at TSU, ending in 2023, according to the school's website. During the last three seasons, he served as a defensive tackle.

Before TSU, Martinez played for Humble High School.

