Former TSU assistant dean sentenced to 8 years in prison for child sex and theft charges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former assistant dean of admissions at Texas Southern University's law school will spend most of a decade behind bars, according to records.

This week, Edward Rene was sentenced to eight years in prison for theft of a public servant and sexual performance by a minor. In addition, Rene must also pay $177,000 in restitution to the university.

Rene was first charged with theft in 2020. Investigators said he awarded double scholarships to at least two students, and then made them return the extra money, which he kept.

In 2023, he was slammed with additional charges in an unrelated case, in which he induced a minor to engage in sexual acts in June 2018. According to documents, photos show Rene in a sex act with a minor.

