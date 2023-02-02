Former TSU law assistant dean accused of sex crime after being charged with theft in 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former assistant dean of admissions at Texas Southern University's law school is facing additional charges after facing theft counts back in 2020 for a scheme that involved stealing money from the university.

Edward Rene allegedly induced a minor to engage in sexual acts in June 2018, according to court documents obtained by ABC13.

They go on to state there are also photos.

The court ordered that he will not have contact with the minor and can't supervise, or participate, in any activity or program where there are minors.

The district attorney's office told Eyewitness News that the minor had no connection to TSU.

TSU confirmed only with ABC13 that Rene was an employee at the university during the new allegations.

"Edward Rene is a former TSU employee who was immediately reported to the Harris County District Attorney's Office after learning of the financial allegations against him. TSU representatives were not made aware of any other illegal conduct," a spokesperson said in a statement to ABC13.

Those financial allegations refer to 2020 when the former assistant dean of admissions was charged with theft.

The district attorney's office said in that case, Rene had awarded double scholarships to at least two students, made them return the extra money, and pocketed it.

Rene's next court appearance is set for March 2023.

