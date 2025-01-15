'Get out!': Magistrate erupts at former football player accused of sexual assault

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former college football player accused of sexual assault was ordered out of the courtroom during a contentious probable cause hearing Tuesday.

Cameron Nwosu, 32, played for Rice University from 2010 to 2013 and closed out the 2012 season with 92 tackles.

On Saturday, he was accused of sexually assaulting his girlfriend of three months at gunpoint.

Prosecutors said the former linebacker and the victim were on a date at a cigar bar when the two began arguing.

"She made a comment about another person's face looking soft, and that can mean a lot of things," Magistrate Eva Flores said during Tuesday's hearing.

Another patron purportedly told Nwosu that the comment was disrespectful. When the victim tried leaving, Nwosu was accused of pushing her to the ground and strangling her.

Prosecutors say a security guard intervened but that Nwosu later showed up at the victim's apartment.

"Talked his way in by claiming that he was gonna call the police if he's not allowed in to get his stuff," Flores said.

Once inside, prosecutors say Nwosu pulled a gun and forced the victim to strip and get into a bathtub.

He's then accused of ordering her to perform a sex act on him.

"Which she did, at which point he told her, 'Good girl,'" Flores said.

During Tuesday's hearing, Nwosu repeatedly spoke without prompting, drawing Flores' ire.

"Stop talking," she told him as he described himself as a "natural person."

At one point, he denied being a U.S. citizen and claimed his country of origin was North America.

"I would like to let my consulate know of my record and let the record show," Nwosu began saying before Flores once again ordered him to be quiet.

When he continued talking, Flores had a bailiff escort him out.

"Get out of my courtroom now!" she shouted.

Nwosu's bail was set at $600,000.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.