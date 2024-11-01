Former Missouri City police officer charged in crash that killed mom and son, violated PD's policy

Authorities say Viveros had responded to a robbery in progress call while he had a man in the back of his patrol car. It violated the PD's policy, which prohibits officers from responding to calls when there is someone in the police unit.

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missouri City officer relieved of duty this summer was charged with manslaughter and accused of playing a role in the deaths of two people during a crash on his way to a robbery call.

As criminal proceedings are underway, ABC13 is still pushing for transparency on rules and policies officers in their city need to follow on the roads.

Months later, we still only have a portion of that policy.

A policy that details when an officer is required to have their sirens and emergency lights on, which is something a former Missouri City officer is accused of not doing before the crash that killed two people and injured a third.

In June, the Stewart family was grieving the unimaginable loss of Mason and Angela after an officer on his way to a robbery call crashed into their car was accused of not having his flashing lights or sirens on.

At that same time, ABC13 asked the Missouri City Police Department what their policies are when responding to calls. They made us file a public records request, which they later challenged, asking the attorney general's office for permission to not comply with it.

When they were forced to give Eyewitness News that information, a portion of their priority response policy was blacked out.

Charing documents state former Missouri City officer Blademir Viveros is accused of manslaughter and failing to use proper emergency lighting and excessive speed on that deadly day.

Viveros also had a man named Michael Hawkins in the back of his car during the fiery crash. It violated the PD's policy, which prohibits officers from responding to calls when there is someone in the police unit.

Hawkins wasn't discovered for hours before he received medical attention. His friends say he's at a rehabilitation hospital and partially paralyzed.

The Stewart and Hawkins families both have lawsuits filed against the police department in connection to this case.

Viveros remains in jail on a $800,000 bond.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook, X and Instagram.