Funeral arrangements underway for U.S. Congressman and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral arrangements are being made for Congressman and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who died suddenly at 70 years old Tuesday night in Washington D.C.

According to Turner's family, he went to the hospital after President Donald Trump's address to Congress and was released.

He died at home Wednesday morning "from enduring health complications," his family said.

Flags at Houston's City Hall are at half staff in Turner's honor.

Turner served as mayor of Houston for eight years and was in elected in November to represent the 18th district, a seat held by longtime Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who died in July from pancreatic cancer.

Now, it'll be up to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special election to fill the remainder of Turner's term, slated to end in 2027.

Abbott hasn't said when he'd make that decision, but did offer condolences.

"Cecilia and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner. Congressman Turner was a man of character who served his fellow Texans for more than 36 years. From his time as State Representative, to Mayor of Houston, and finally representing Texas' 18th Congressional District, Congressman Turner leaves behind a legacy of service to our great state. Congressman Turner will be missed, and our prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this time of grief," Abbott said in a statement.

Turner had been diagnosed with bone cancer in 2022, but had said he was cancer free.

He often mentioned how proud he was to have grown up in Acres Homes.

His death was announced just days after he made multiple public appearances. Last Saturday, he attended the annual Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade.

